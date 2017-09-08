Watch ‘Rick And Morty’ star try and fail to sing Queens Of The Stone Age

"Wait.. what are the lyrics?"

While appearing on a recent Hurricane Harvey fundraiser podcast, Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland attempted to sing a classic Queens Of The Stone Age track and didn’t quite hit the mark.

Roiland is the co-creator of ‘Rick and Morty’ and voices both of the titular characters. Appearing on the H3 podcast, hosted by Ethan and Hila Klein, Roiland guested to raise over $155,000 for the cause.

However, during the recording, Roiland was inspired to sing Queens’ ‘Feel Good Hit Of The Summer’ as Klein explained that his vape had nicotine in it.

“Nicotine, marijuana, Vicodin, ecsta… how does it go? ecstasy alcohol, co-co-co-cocaine”, Roiland nervously sings.

He would have been dead-on if he remembered ‘valium’ after ‘nicotine’ and swapped around ‘Vicodin’ and ‘marijuana’. Watch the Queens ‘cover’ here.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed by Deadmau5 that he purchased a rare bottle of McDonald’s special Szechuan sauce, as popularised by the cult cartoon.

The dance music producer (real name Joel Zimmerman) got married at the weekend and nearly derailed his wedding to get his hands on a big jug of the limited-edition condiment.

QOTSA’s Josh Homme was recently revealed to be the next host for CBeebies’ ‘Bedtime Story‘. The frontman will be reading ‘Zog’, by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Alex Scheffler, to be broadcast on Friday October at 6.50pm.