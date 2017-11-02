‘24’ spin-off series featuring female-led protagonist announced

Will Jack Bauer make a return?

A new spin-off of ’24’ featuring a female protagonist is currently being developed.

Deadline reports that executive producers Howard Gordon and Imagine’s Brian Grazer have made a “script commitment” for the new series, which would centre around a female prosecutor.

The Killing’s Jeremy Doner is writing the script with Gordon under the eye of 20th Century Fox TV and Imagine TV.

Early details say the show would tell the story of a legal conspiracy, a death row inmate’s imminent execution, and the protagonist’s journey to save him as the clock ticks down.

It is believed the series will be “anthological,” with a new world and new characters each season.

Fox chairman Dana Walden previously forecasted this approach in the summer.

“We are really exploring what the future, the next version of 24 might be, maybe in more anthological storytelling,” he explained.

“The same kind of ticking-clock format but apply it to something else,” then-Fox Entertainment president David Madden added. “It will have the same urgency but may not be set in the CTU, it will have same style and urgency but in a different venue.”

Kiefer Sutherland has not featured in the series since 24: Live Another Day in 2014.

Last year he stopped short of saying that he would never reprise the role of Jack Bauer.

Straight Outta Compton‘s Corey Hawkins recently took up the baton in this year’s 24: Legacy.

But the series suffered poor ratings and was not renewed for a second season.

It initially drew 17.5 million viewers in the US but quickly lost steam and ended in April with viewing figures of 3.4 million.

Earlier this year, Sutherland stressed the importance of Jeremy Corbyn’s “hopeful” political message at Glastonbury.

“This is a place to come together and celebrate a hope for making things better. I hope Mr Corbyn delivered a very hopeful message because unfortunately we’ve seen a lot of negative ones lately. Festivals like this are more important than ever,” he said.