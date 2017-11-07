28,000 people sign petition to replace Kevin Spacey with Kevin James on ‘House of Cards’

"I think Kevin James can elevate 'House of Cards' to a globally adored franchise".

A petition to replace Kevin Spacey with Kevin James on House of Cards has attracted thousands of signatures.

Last week, it was announced that the Netflix show would be ending after its upcoming sixth season, amid scores of sexual harassment allegations being levelled at Spacey, who portrays the villainous Frank Underwood.

But while it’s been rumoured that Netflix could cut ties with Spacey entirely, fans have now started a petition to replace him with ‘Paul Blart: Mall Cop’ star Kevin James, and it’s proving pretty popular.

At the time of writing, the petition has attracted just shy of 28,000 signatures, and a brief description on the page boldly claims that James will elevate the show’s popularity to the same level as Game of Thrones.

“Losing a great show is hard, no matter the circumstances. However with hardship comes the opportunity for a great show to become one of the greatest television shows of all time”, the petition states.

“I think Kevin James can elevate ‘House of Cards’ to a globally adored franchise like ‘Game of Thrones’ and make the entire world focus on one of the most important Netflix Original series there is.”

Petition creator Robbie Pyrma has also sent the petition to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings in the hope of twisting his arm.

Another alternative, however, could come in the form of killing off Spacey’s character entirely – as Netflix are reportedly considering the idea of getting onscreen wife Robin Wright to replace him in the lead role.

The idea has already received support on Twitter from actress Jessica Chastain, who wrote on Twitter: “Can #RobinWright just be the lead of @HouseofCards now? We’re ready for it.”