Trace Lysette has accused Tambor of assault

A second actress has come forward to claim that she was sexually harassed by Jeffrey Tambor on the set of Transparent.

Trace Lysette, who plays a yoga instructor on the Amazon show, alleges that Tambor made a string of sexually charged comments and forced himself on her during an incident that “got physical”.

Describing one incident, which occurred during the filming of season 2, she said: “I stood in a corner on the set as the crew reset for a wide shot.

“My back was against the wall in a corner as Jeffrey approached me. He came in close, put his bare feet on top of mine so I could not move, leaned his body against me, and began quick, discreet thrusts back and forth against my body.

“I felt his penis against my hip through his thin pyjamas and I pushed him off me.”

She ended the statement by encouraging Amazon to “re-center the other trans characters in this show with the family members.”

Tambor has since denied the allegations, describing them as “more distressing than I can express”.

“For the past four years, I’ve had the huge privilege — and huge responsibility – of playing Maura Pfefferman, a transgender woman, in a show that I know has had an enormous, positive impact on a community that has been too long dismissed and misunderstood”, Tambor said.

“Now I find myself accused of behavior that any civilized person would condemn unreservedly.

He added: “I know I haven’t always been the easiest person to work with. I can be volatile and ill-tempered, and too often I express my opinions harshly and without tact.

“But I have never been a predator – ever. I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone.

“But the fact is, for all my flaws, I am not a predator and the idea that someone might see me in that way is more distressing than I can express.”

The latest claims come after Van Barnes accused Tambor of sexual harassment, having worked as her assistant on the show. He described her claims as ‘baseless’.