This actor from ‘Lost’ is a rapper now

'Lost' ran for six seasons from 2004 to 2010

One of the young stars from Lost now pursues a career in music, as one half of US pop-rap duo MKTO.

Lost ran for six seasons from 2004 to 2010 and starred Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lily, Dominic Monaghan and Josh Holloway in lead roles.

As Digital Spy points out, Malcolm David Kelley, who played Walt in the cult ABC show, is a rapper now, alongside bandmate Tony Oller.

The duo’s self-titled debut album was released in January 2014 via Columbia Records. They followed it up with the Bad Girls EP in July 2015. Last March, they released two new tracks, ‘Hands Off My Heart’ and ‘Places You Go’.

As well as appearing in Lost, Kelley has also had acting roles in Saving Grace, Gigantic, Bones, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and My Name is Earl.

Listen to Kelley in MKTO below:

In 2014, Lost writer Carlton Cuse said that he expects the hit TV show to return at some point in the future.

Cuse, who worked on 39 of the show’s 121 episodes, has revealed that he does not believe the “valuable” show has yet run its course for makers ABC and that he expects it may be rebooted without his involvement.

“I think it’s likely that at some point, ABC will want to reboot Lost because it’s a valuable franchise,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I do not begrudge ABC the opportunity to do something more with the franchise. But we told the story we wanted to tell, and I think there’s kind of a wonderful sense of closure for us.”

However, Cuse said that the writers made no plans for any future episodes when ending the show in 2010. “We so definitively had decided that this was the end of our journey with the Lost franchise. “[The series finale is] called ‘The End’ for that reason. It is the end of the story that we wanted to tell and we had no plans to go back and revisit it.”