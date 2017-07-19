Actor Paul Nicholls rescued after three days trapped at bottom of Thai waterfall with broken legs

'I am lucky to be alive'

‘Eastenders’ and ‘Ackley Bridge’ actor Paul Nicholls has been rescued after spending three days trapped at the bottom of a waterfall in Thailand.

Nicholls had motorcycled to the site in Koh Samui before falling, breaking both legs and shattering a knee, revealed his agent. The alarm was raised by villagers who found his rental bike, before Nicholls was found semi-conscious and with hypothermia. He has been hospitalised and will be flown back to the UK next week.

See footage of his rescue on the BBC here.

“I am lucky to be alive,” he told The Sun. “I had a phone with me but I fell from such a height into the water it was unretrievable.

“It took such a long time to find me. It’s an understatement to say it wasn’t a great situation. It wasn’t that I was lost. The problem was I couldn’t move to get out of there.

He continued: “I’ve got a broken leg and I’m missing a kneecap. It needs complete reconstruction.”

A source added: “He was out there by himself because he was between filming. He needs surgery. But it’s going to cost £90,000 for him to have it in Thailand.”

The 38-year-old star from Bolton played Joe Wicks in ‘Eastenders’ in the ’90s, is currently a cast member of Channel 4’s ‘Ackley Bridge’, and has also appeared in ITV’s ‘Law & Order: UK’.