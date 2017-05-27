Adrien Brody’s role in ‘Peaky Blinders’ revealed

The fourth season of the Cillian Murphy-starring drama is still currently filming, and is expected to air later this year

Adrien Brody is set to play Thomas Shelby’s “biggest threat” in the forthcoming new season of Peaky Blinders, creator Steven Knight has revealed.

Brody has joined the cast of the acclaimed drama for its fourth season, which is currently in the latter stages of filming – production began in Liverpool back in March, and has since moved onto Manchester.

Read more: Watch a supercut of every time Tom Hardy swears in Peaky Blinders

Speaking about the new season in an interview with the Metro, Knight – who also co-created Tom Hardy’s Taboo – revealed details about the possible driving force behind the new installment of Peaky Blinders, hinting that Brody’s character will pose a big problem for Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy) and his family.

“Adrien plays the threat to the family and possibly the biggest they’ll face,” Knight revealed, while also hinting at fellow new castmember Aidan Gillen’s (Game Of Thrones) role. “Aidan is a sort of, in the face of danger it’s like pressing the nuclear button – you get him to help. Let me put it that way.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“We have been very fortunate to get two really legendary actors. We get a lot of actors who want to be part of [Peaky Blinders] which is great, but we try not to make it a ‘spot the star’ sentiment, and just get actors who are really perfect for the role.”

Asked about how the show will resolve the cliffhanger posed by the end of season three, Knight said: “You will see. Tommy’s redemption might take a little bit longer [than season 4]. It’s the family being forced back together.”