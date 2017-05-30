‘Alan Partridge’ star Steve Coogan has been campaigning for Labour in Wrexham

The General Election takes place on June 8

Alan Partridge star and creator Steve Coogan has been hitting the campaign trail in Wrexham ahead of the General Election.

The comedian and actor has been spotted in the town centre trying to help drum up support for Labour MP Ian Lucas’ campaign.

The town is currently governed by Labour, but the party is facing a close battle with the Conservatives to keep the seat. Labour have resorted to inviting Coogan, one of the party’s celebrity supporters, to try and help secure more residents’ votes, as the Daily Post reports.

The star has also been out in Chester today (May 30), where he has also been campaigning for Labour. “Decent, hard-working people who are the back bone of this country are at the heart of Labour,” he told a crowd in footage posted to Instagram.

See some posts from fans in the two towns below.

Steve Coogan helping us out with our marginal Chester seat. #votelabour #stevecoogan #ge2017 #jc4pm #makejunetheendofmay #forthemany A post shared by Oona (@harryharp1963) on May 30, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

Fair play to Steve Coogan for coming to Wrexham & Chester and showing support for Labour, I imagine he has better ways to spend his Tuesdays. Let's get these Tory fuckers out. (The sun was in my eyes) A post shared by Nick Davies (@nickdav_ies) on May 30, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

Meanwhile, last week Labour cut the Conservatives’ lead in the polls ahead of next month’s general election to just five points.

The Tories had enjoyed a healthy lead over their rivals in the polls, placing the party in pole position to return a healthy majority in the snap election on June 8.

However, the latest polls from YouGov have indicated that the Tory lead has now been cut to single figures, with Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party closing in following a few weeks of consistent gains. It is the first time since mid-April that Labour have narrowed the Tories’ lead to single digits.

A four-point change since the week before has seen the Tories’ lead cut from nine points to five.