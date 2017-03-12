Watch Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump face up to an alien invasion in new SNL sketch

Last night's cold open saw Baldwin return as the Commander-in-Chief

Alec Baldwin returned to Saturday Night Live last night (March 11) to reprise his impression of US President Donald Trump for the episode’s cold open.

The actor debuted his portrayal of Trump in October last year during the US Presidential Election, and last brought his acclaimed impression to the live sketch show in February.

In last night’s cold open, an army commander (portrayed by Kenan Thompson) addresses his troops about an ongoing invasion from aliens from the planet Zorblatt 9. The commander then introduces the Commander-in-Chief to give an inspirational speech to the soldiers, but the speaker – Trump – fails to motivate the troops.

Told at one point that the state of California has been vaporised by the extra-terrestrial invaders, Baldwin’s Trump responded: “So I won the popular vote?”

Watch Alec Baldwin play Donald Trump once again during last night’s SNL cold open below.

Meanwhile, it was announced earlier this month that Baldwin is co-writing a book based on his portrayal of Trump.

Speaking about the new project, Baldwin’s co-writer Kurt Andersen said that he didn’t envisage himself mocking the President in 2017.

“I didn’t think this former hobby of mine would return with this ferocity,” Andersen told The New York Times. “I think we’ll be channelling and amplifying the real Trump. Writing for a five – or 10-minute sketch is different than writing a book, which has to be a narrative.”