Watch Alec Baldwin reprise Donald Trump ‘SNL’ impersonation to criticise President’s Puerto Rico response

Baldwin returned to 'Saturday Night Live' for last night's season premiere

Alec Baldwin reprised his Donald Trump impression on last night’s Saturday Night Live to criticise the President’s response to the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico, which was acquired by the US after the Spanish-American war in 1988 and is part of the US Commonwealth, was recently hit by Hurricane Maria. Citizens are struggling to recover from the storm, with millions without electricity, gas, running water or access to money. The government reported at least 16 people have died because of the disaster.

San Juan mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz pleaded for more help to be sent to Puerto Rico, saying: “I am begging anyone who can hear me to save us from dying. I am mad as hell because my people’s lives are at stake.”

Trump later responded, calling Cruz’s leadership “poor” and said her and the country’s government were “not able to get their workers to help”. He added: “They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers on island doing a fantastic job.”

Baldwin criticised Trump’s response on SNL, with his Trump responding to the San Juan mayor by saying: “I know things are, as the locals say, ‘Despacito'”. Watch in the video below.

Meanwhile, Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda has said that Trump is “going straight to hell” for his comments about Puerto Rico.

Earlier this year, Baldwin had indicated that he would soon retire his Trump impersonation. He was asked by the Press Association how much longer he would impersonate Trump, to which he replied: “Not much longer. This season on SNL… I’m going to do it as much as I can because I love them. They’re my dear friends. After that, I don’t quite know. I don’t quite know if people want to continue with that. If everything stays the same in this country as it is now, I don’t think people will be in the mood to laugh about it come September [when the next season premieres].”