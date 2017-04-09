Watch Alec Baldwin return as Donald Trump in new SNL sketches

The actor reprised his impression of the Commander-in-Chief for two sketches on last night's show, which also saw him play Bill O'Reilly

Alec Baldwin reprised his Donald Trump impression for two new sketches on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

The actor has toyed with the idea of retiring his popular impression of the President, saying last week that he wouldn’t be impersonating Trump “for much longer.”

It appears that, for now, Baldwin is sticking to his word that he will continue to lampoon Trump on this current season of SNL, as he brought his impression back to the screen for two new sketches last night (April 8).

The episode’s cold open saw Baldwin as Trump holding a town hall meeting with his supporters in Kentucky, declaring: “Gorsuch was confirmed, the media is saying nice things and everything is going OK – wow, what a difference 50 tomahawk missiles can make.” However, as voters begin to ask him questions on domestic policy, Trump avoids the issue entirely by “junking” all of their concerns.

The second sketch, meanwhile, addressed the President’s recent support of conservative talk-show host Bill O’Reilly, who is currently facing damaging allegations of sexual harassment. Baldwin played both O’Reilly and Trump in the sketch, with one exchange between the two seeing Trump declare that he’d been “super Presidential” this week – “bombing a bunch of shit.”

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Baldwin is co-writing a book in character as Donald Trump.