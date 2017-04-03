Alec Baldwin opens up about drug overdose

'30 Rock' star has been sober since 1985

Alec Baldwin has revealed that he overdosed on drugs during his twenties.

The 30 Rock actor recently spoke to ABC‘s Good Morning America, detailing his struggles with drugs and alcohol and how he got sober in 1985.

“I got sober when I was just about to turn 27,” he said. “And those two years that I lived in that white, hot period, as a daily drug abuser, as a daily drinker… to my misery, boy, that was a tough time. There was really, really a lot of pain in there, a lot of pain.”

Baldwin continued: “I think I was one of the people who was lucky that it stuck, and therefore if I didn’t get it then, I think I would’ve got it eventually.”

“I know that at that time, what I describe – overdosing on drugs – which I’ve kept very private for years and years. But, I’m glad I got it when I did because not many people get sober when they’re young.”

Meanwhile, Baldwin has also indicated that he might retire his Donald Trump impression after the current season of Saturday Night Live draws to a close in May.

Baldwin’s impersonations of Trump have been hugely popular in the run-up to last year’s US Presidential election and since Trump’s win and inauguration. Trump has repeatedly responded to Baldwin’s impersonations and REM’s Michael Stipe even blamed Baldwin’s impression of the billionaire businessman, in part, for his unexpected political rise.