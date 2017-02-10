Watch Alec Baldwin and Jimmy Fallon do Trump impressions

Pair swap impersonations during 'Box Of Lies' segment on the 'Tonight Show'

Alec Baldwin appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show last night (February 9), with the pair swapping Donald Trump impressions during a segment called ‘Box Of Lies’.

During the game, Baldwin attempted to convince Fallon that his box contained “a big fat, juicy burrito from Honduras”, said in his Trump voice, made famous on Saturday Night Live.

He continued: “The Honduran that delivered the burrito here to this studio, we had him deported.”

Watch below. The Trump impressions start at the 3.55 mark.

Earlier this week, Fallon addressed his controversial Trump interview from last year, which saw the presenter ruffle the future President’s hair.

Fallon referenced the incident during an interview with fellow late-night host Seth Meyers. “We had him on the show and I messed his hair up. Got a pretty big reaction,” Fallon recalled, leading to Meyers saying that he was “insulted by the reaction”.

Meyers went on: “I know after that happened, you took some heat, and some people said you are the reason he won, and I’m so insulted by that, because I am the reason he won. I made fun of him in 2011, that’s the night he decided to run! I kicked the hornet’s nest, you just rubbed a hornet’s head. Both bad. It’s not the outcome I wanted, but it’s history. I got a man elected president, I want my points.”