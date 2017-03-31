Alec Baldwin might retire his ‘SNL’ Trump impression

Actor says he won't be impersonating the President 'much longer'

Alec Baldwin has indicated that he might retire his Donald Trump impression after the current season of Saturday Night Live draws to a close in May.

Baldwin’s impersonations of Trump have been hugely popular in the run-up to last year’s US Presidential election and since Trump’s win and inauguration. Trump has repeatedly responded to Baldwin’s impersonations and REM’s Michael Stipe even blamed Baldwin’s impression of the billionaire businessman, in part, for his unexpected political rise.

Baldwin was asked by the Press Association how much longer he would impersonate Trump, to which he replied: “Not much longer. This season on SNL… I’m going to do it as much as I can because I love them. They’re my dear friends. After that, I don’t quite know. I don’t quite know if people want to continue with that. If everything stays the same in this country as it is now, I don’t think people will be in the mood to laugh about it come September [when the next season premieres].”

“We’ll be around the corner to the one-year anniversary of the election this fall. I think people will be in a completely different frame of mind,” Baldwin added. “We’ll see if this is actually the first satire-resistant president.”

Baldwin said that he would have to be paid “an ungodly amount of money” to play Trump in film or on stage. “I don’t know if I’d want to be Trump for more than a five-minute slug of time on Saturday Night Live. You’d have to pay me an ungodly amount of money because it would be exhausting. It would be tiresome.”

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Baldwin is co-writing a book in character as Donald Trump.