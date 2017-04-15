Alec Baldwin says people shouldn’t blame ‘inexperienced’ Kendall Jenner for Pepsi ad

The actor has stuck up for the star following her appearance in the controversial commercial

Alec Baldwin has urged people not to blame Kendall Jenner for the controversial Pepsi advert she appeared in.

Pepsi pulled the commercial the day after it was unveiled, following a huge backlash. The ad showed Jenner finishing a photo shoot before handing a can of Pepsi to a police officer who is supervising a protest, seemingly as a goodwill gesture. Jenner, known for her appearances of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, then joins the protest herself.

Following its reveal, social media users and campaigners criticised it for “exploiting the Black Lives Matter movement”, calling it “tone deaf”.

Pepsi initially responded to the controversy by saying in a statement: “This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey.” They later issued an apology and pulled the advert.

Baldwin suggested on Twitter that it was not Jenner that should be blamed for her appearing in such an advert. “Don’t blame Kendall Jenner for that spot,” he wrote. “Kendall is still a very young, inexperienced woman in an awful business. Blame her management.”

He added that he remembered Jenner attending school with his daughter Ireland and said he thought it was “unfair to rake these younger people over the coals. The US is such a sadistically shame-based, blame-center culture.”

