Alec Baldwin admits to “bullying” women in “a very sexist way” as he calls on change in Hollywood

Alec Baldwin has admitted to “bullying” and treating women “in a very sexist way”, calling for a change of behaviour in Hollywood during an award acceptance speech.

The 30 Rock star appeared at the Paley Center for Media in New York on Thursday (November 2) and, according to the Hollywood Reporter, told the audience: “I certainly have treated women in a very sexist way. I’ve bullied women. I’ve overlooked women. I’ve underestimated women. Not as a rule.”

“From time to time, I’ve done what a lot of men do, which is… when you don’t treat women the same way you treat men,” he said, adding: “You don’t. I’m from a generation where you really don’t and I’d like that to change. I really would like that to change.”

“I think it’s important for us to try to make the workplace and beyond not only comfortable and right and fair and appropriate but as productive, as well,” Baldwin continued. “I think a lot of what we’re dealing with within this issue is hurting our business. It’s making it less productive.”

Addressing the recent sexual misconduct allegations facing several stars in Hollywood, Baldwin said: “I knew of certain things, that there were rumours of things happening to people, but I didn’t necessarily know the scope, when you hear the hundreds and hundreds of women who are complaining about this.”

“It’s been a very eye-opening experience for me personally,” Baldwin continued. “We’ve got to be vigilant in a new way to make sure that everybody is comfortable and that we get the job done together that we’re there to do.”

During his speech, Baldwin also discussed his famous SNL impersonation of Donald Trump, saying that the President “was always kind of a drive-by presence in Manhattan… You never got to talk to him. You never met him. He was a cypher.”