Alec Baldwin is co-writing a book in character as Donald Trump

It'll hit shelves in November.

Having famously portrayed the President on Saturday Night Live, Alec Baldwin is now co-writing a satirical book in character as Donald Trump.

The actor is teaming up with novelist Kurt Andersen for the book, which has been titled You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story Of My Fantastic First Year As President Donald J Trump.

Like Baldwin, Andersen has form when it comes to lampooning Trump. He is a former editor of Spy magazine, which regularly mocked the business mogul in the ’80s.

“I didn’t think this former hobby of mine would return with this ferocity,” Andersen told the New York Times. “I think we’ll be channelling and amplifying the real Trump. Writing for a five – or 10-minute sketch is different than writing a book, which has to be a narrative.”

Baldwin added: “I think it’s fair to say that Kurt will do most of the writing. We have that arrangement whereby he doesn’t put on the wig, I don’t open up a Word document.”

The book is expected to be published by Penguin Press in November.

Baldwin’s impersonations of Trump became a major talking point in the run-up to last year’s US Presidential election. Michael Stipe even blamed Baldwin’s impression of the billionaire businessman, in part, for his unexpected political rise.