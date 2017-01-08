Alexis Bledel says the future of ‘Gilmore Girls’ depends on ‘story and timing’

The cult US TV show returned for four episodes on Netflix last year

Alexis Bledel has said she hasn’t heard anything about the future of Gilmore Girls since the cult US TV show was revived by Netflix last year.

The programme returned for four 90-minute episodes under the title A Year In The Life in November. Each episode took place in the four different seasons of the year and caught up with the Gilmore family and characters of Stars Hollow nine years after the show had ended its original run.

Bledel, who plays Rory Gilmore in the show, has now said that talk of a potential new series hasn’t happened yet.

“I haven’t heard anything,” she said during the Television Critics Association’s press tour, as MTV reports. “It hasn’t been a conversation as of yet.”

Bledel also said the show’s future would come down to “the story” and “the timing”. “We had the fan reunion in Austin and we picked up momentum [for the revival] from there, and it came together so quickly, and it really seemed like the right thing,” she said.

“I think most of us are just wanting to tell a good story, and I think that came together in A Year In The Life. The only thing I can say about a future installment of the show is it would be about the story and certainly the timing.”

After the finale ended with a cliffhanger, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos has said that he is “open” to the possibility of a follow-up, but that it would depend on the desire of creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.

“We’re definitely open to it if Amy is,” Sarandos told Pedestrian.tv. “It’s a surprisingly international show and we’re thrilled with how people have enjoyed the new show and introducing the old show to an entire new generation of viewers.”

Meanwhile, Bledel has been confirmed to appear in The Handmaiden’s Tale alongside Samira Wiley (Orange Is The New Black) and Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men).