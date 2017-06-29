Alison Brie on possible ‘Community’ film: ‘I’m up for it’

Star says it could happen 'in a few years'

Alison Brie has revealed she would be open to appearing in a Community spin-off film.

The cult sitcom came to an end in 2015. It ran for six seasons and starred Brie, alongside an ensemble cast including Donald Glover, Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs and Chevy Chase.

Mad Men star Brie appears in new Netflix series GLOW, based on the 80s all-female wrestling show Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling.)

She recently spoke to NME when the topic turned to a possible Community movie. Brie said: “I’m up for it, I feel like I’ve been asked a lot about it recently and I don’t know, I’ve not heard any recent rumblings so it doesn’t seem like it’s forthcoming at the moment, but I’m never one to really give up hope and I think that it could happen eventually, maybe in an Arrested Development type way.”

She added: “Now I’ve sort of shifted my mindset where I’m like: ‘Maybe we need even more of a break’. Like, we could have done it right after we finished the show but we didn’t, so now everyone’s busy and doing their own thing and maybe we’ll come together again in a few years. I’ll say it again: I think Netflix would be just the place to do that Community movie.”

As well as Brie, GLOW features Kate Nash, Nurse Jackie‘s Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron. Singer-turned-actress Nash recently told NME how she landed a role on the show.

She said: “I’ve done a little bit of acting, dipped my toe in every now and then over the years. That was why I ended up putting music on MySpace, because I got rejected from drama school! I was like ‘fuck this I’m going to do music instead.’. I did a pilot a couple of years ago, for Jenji Kohan (Orange Is The New Black creator) for a show about Salem witches, set in the 1800s. It didn’t get picked up but Jenji really liked my work, so she asked me to audition for GLOW.”