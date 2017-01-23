‘Allo ‘Allo! actor Gorden Kaye dies at 75

Kaye died at a care home on Monday morning (January 23)

Gorden Kaye, best known for his role as Rene Artois in ‘Allo ‘Allo, has passed away.

Kaye died at a care home on Monday morning (January 23). He was 75. His death was confirmed to BBC News by his former agency.

Kaye starred in ‘Allo ‘Allo from 1982 to 1992, appearing in all 84 episodes of the classic sitcom. The actor returned in the role for a one-off special aired in 2007. He also appeared in a stage version of the show.

‘Allo ‘Allo was set to be remade, however plans were scrapped by the BBC last year.

As well as ‘Allo ‘Allo, Kaye also starred in Coronation Street, It Ain’t Half Hot Man, Come Back Mrs Noah, the Porridge film and Are You Being Served?.