‘It’s Always Sunny’ trio to star in new comedy ‘Cool Kids’

Fox has ordered a pilot for the new series

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia stars Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton are set to appear in a brand new comedy.

Deadline reports that Fox has ordered a new pilot for a series called Cool Kids, starring the Always Sunny trio. Cool Kids has been described as a “multi-camera comedy” set in a retirement community, or “high school with 70 somethings”.

Day, McElhenney and Howerton will play “three guy friends in a retirement community who are the top dogs until they’re blown out of the water by the newest member of the community, a female rebel who’s ready to challenge their place.”

Meanwhile, Always Sunny is currently on hiatus after the long-running FXX comedy concluded its twelfth season in March. Kaitlin Olson (Dee in Always Sunny) recently spoke of how the show’s cast are “all busy with separate projects” currently.

Its final episode left things on a cliffhanger, with Dennis Reynolds (played by co-creator Howerton) announcing that he is “leaving” Philadelphia and the ‘gang’ to “go be a dad”.

With Howerton taking a break from the show to pursue his new NBC sitcom, AP Bio, Day (who portrays Charlie Kelly in the show) recently played down the reports that the show could continue completely without Howerton, saying that he wouldn’t want to do a whole season without Dennis.

“We really never want to do the show without Dennis,” Day said. “There is a possibility that maybe we would have Dennis in part of a season, not a complete season. I think we would still do a great season. There is a possibility that we have Dennis for an entire season, which would be fantastic.”