‘Always Sunny’ star addresses reports that Dennis might leave the show

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Charlie Day has responded to recent reports that main character Dennis could be leaving the show permanently.

The long-running FXX comedy concluded its twelfth season in March, with its final episode leaving on a cliffhanger, with Dennis Reynolds (played by co-creator Glenn Howerton) announcing that he is “leaving” Philadelphia and the ‘gang’ to “go be a dad”.

This was followed by reports that Always Sunny was going on hiatus and Howerton could be taking a break from the show to pursue his new NBC sitcom, AP Bio. Kaitlin Olson (Dee in Always Sunny) recently spoke of how the show’s cast are “all busy with separate projects” currently.

Speaking to Huffington Post, Day (who portrays Charlie Kelly in the show) played down the reports that the show could continue completely without Howerton, saying that he wouldn’t want to do a whole season without Dennis.

“We really never want to do the show without Dennis,” Day said. “There is a possibility that maybe we would have Dennis in part of a season, not a complete season. I think we would still do a great season. There is a possibility that we have Dennis for an entire season, which would be fantastic.”