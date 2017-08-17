‘Always Sunny’ star addresses reports that Dennis might leave the show
Cult comedy is currently on hiatus
It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Charlie Day has responded to recent reports that main character Dennis could be leaving the show permanently.
The long-running FXX comedy concluded its twelfth season in March, with its final episode leaving on a cliffhanger, with Dennis Reynolds (played by co-creator Glenn Howerton) announcing that he is “leaving” Philadelphia and the ‘gang’ to “go be a dad”.
This was followed by reports that Always Sunny was going on hiatus and Howerton could be taking a break from the show to pursue his new NBC sitcom, AP Bio. Kaitlin Olson (Dee in Always Sunny) recently spoke of how the show’s cast are “all busy with separate projects” currently.
Speaking to Huffington Post, Day (who portrays Charlie Kelly in the show) played down the reports that the show could continue completely without Howerton, saying that he wouldn’t want to do a whole season without Dennis.
“We really never want to do the show without Dennis,” Day said. “There is a possibility that maybe we would have Dennis in part of a season, not a complete season. I think we would still do a great season. There is a possibility that we have Dennis for an entire season, which would be fantastic.”
He continued: “You know, we’ll see what happens with [Howerton’s] show, but I personally would not want to do the show without Dennis. And talking with Glenn, I know he still has a lot of love for the show and wants to do the show.”
“I imagine we’ve not seen the last of Dennis Reynolds,” Day added.
It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia – which stars Charlie Day,Kaitlin Olson, Danny DeVito, Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton – has already been renewed for both a 13th and 14th season. This means it will become the joint longest-running live-action sitcom in US TV history, alongside The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet, a show from the ’50s and ’60s.
It has been reported that the next season of Always Sunny won’t air until 2019 at the earliest.