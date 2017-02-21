Watch this guy recreate ‘rum ham’ and all the weird food and drink from ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’

From the same YouTube chef that recreated the Big Kahuna Burger from 'Pulp Fiction'

A YouTube chef has cooked up all the bizarre food and drinks from cult show It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

Andrew Rea of the YouTube cooking show Binging with Babish, who recently recreated the Big Kahuna Burger from Pulp Fiction, has produced an Always Sunny special episode, which sees him attempt to cook things like “rum ham” (which is literally ham soaked in rum).

Rea also offers takes on “riot juice” (grain alcohol), “fight milk” (crows eggs, milk and vodka), “grilled Charlie” (bread, peanut butter, cheese and chocolate) and “milk steak” (steak boiled in milk, topped with jelly beans).

Watch in the video below:

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia centres on a group of friends running Paddy’s Pub in South Philadelphia and stars Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito. DeVito joined the show for season two in 2006, he plays Frank Reynolds, the father of characters Dennis and Dee.

Always Sunny is currently in its twelfth season, which makes it among the longest-running live-action comedy shows ever, alongside The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet, a sitcom that started in 1952 and lasted for 14 seasons.

It has been commissioned for a thirteenth and fourteenth season.

Read more: Why You Should Be Watching ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’