Amazon confirm ‘Lord Of The Rings’ TV series and tease “unexplored” spin-offs

Streaming service has "exceptional ideas to bring to the screen"

Amazon has confirmed plans to adapt Lord Of The Rings for TV, with the potential for spin-offs.

It was recently reported that Warner Bros Television and Amazon Studios were in talks to produce a TV version of J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels.

It was also been reported that Netflix and HBO were also approached, but that Amazon emerged as the frontrunners. Amazon reportedly see the franchise as having potential to be as big on TV as Game of Thrones.

Sharon Tal Yguado, Amazon’s new head of scripted programming, has now confirmed the news. “The Lord of the Rings is a cultural phenomenon that has captured the imagination of generations of fans through literature and the big screen,” she said.

“We are honoured to be working with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line on this exciting collaboration for television and are thrilled to be taking The Lord of the Rings fans on a new epic journey in Middle Earth.”

Matt Galsor, a representative for the Tolkien estate and trust and the publisher HarperCollins, added: “We are delighted that Amazon, with its longstanding commitment to literature, is the home of the first-ever multi-season television series for The Lord of the Rings.”

There has also been talk of spin-offs. “Sharon and the team at Amazon Studios have exceptional ideas to bring to the screen previously unexplored stories based on JRR Tolkien’s original writings,” Galsor added.

Sean Astin, who played Samwise in Lord Of The Rings, recently discussed the plans, describing the idea as “intriguing”.