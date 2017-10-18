Amazon Studios head Roy Price resigns following sexual harassment claims

The executive was put on leave last week following the surfacing of the allegations

The head of Amazon Studios, Roy Price, has resigned from his post following sexual harassment allegations made by a producer on The Man in the High Castle.

Price was put on leave by the company last week after the allegations surfaced, and he wasn’t expected to return to his post.

An Amazon spokesman has now confirmed that Price resigned from his position yesterday (October 17) following claims of sexual harassment by Price towards Man in the High Castle producer Isa Hackett. Hackett alleged to The Hollywood Reporter that Price had repeatedly and inappropriately propositioned her during an Amazon party at Comic-Con 2015 in San Diego.

The resignation follows a memo reportedly sent to Amazon employees by senior vice-president of business development, Jeff Blackburn, in which he reiterated that the company “does not tolerate harassment or abuse of our employees or our business partners.”

“The news coming out of Hollywood over the past week has been shocking and disturbing – and unfortunately we are a part of it. It’s sad and very disappointing to me,” the memo, which has been seen by the Press Association, reportedly read. “Amazon does not tolerate harassment or abuse of our employees or our business partners.”

Price has also been accused of ignoring Rose McGowan’s claims that Harvey Weinstein raped her, with the actress tweeting Amazon chief executive and founder Jeff Bezos: “I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof.”

Film producer Weinstein has made headlines in recent weeks after being accused of rape, sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct by numerous women, allegations that he “unequivocally denies”.

Yesterday, Game of Thrones star Lena Headey alleged that Weinstein had harassed her too.