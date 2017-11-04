Amazon in talks to turn ‘The Lord of the Rings’ into a TV series

Could this fill the hole that will be left by 'Game of Thrones'?

Warner Bros Television and Amazon Studios are in talks to produce a TV adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkinen’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ novels.

Variety reveals that Warner Bros Television – whose film counterpart made the the ‘Lord of the Rings’ movie adaptations – has approached Amazon Studios, who are a potential buyer for the series.

They are both currently in talks with the Tolkien estate, and discussions are said to be in the very early stages.

Deadline report that Netflix and HBO were also approached, but that Amazon are the frontrunners.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is personally involved in the negotiations, Variety reports. It’s been said that Amazon are looking for their own global success equivalent of ‘Game of Thrones‘.

