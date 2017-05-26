Take a look at Gillian Anderson as Ziggy Stardust-era David Bowie in ‘American Gods’

The X-Files actor plays shapeshifting God, Media.

The first glimpse of Gillian Anderson as ‘Media’ in American Gods has been released, showing her in a Ziggy Stardust-era get-up.

Based on the 2001 Neil Gaiman novel of the same name. American Gods first premiered on Amazon Prime on May 1. The show sees a ferocious battle between old and new gods and stars Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane and Emily Browning.

Media is a ‘New God’ in the series and can shape-shift to appear as numerous popular culture characters. Media acts as the ‘mouthpiece’ of the New Gods, with their first appearance set to air in Sunday’s (May 28) episode.

Meanwhile, Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny have reunited for a new X-Files audio drama series.

Titled The X-Files: Cold Cases, the audio drama is based on a series of X-Files comic books by graphic novelist Joe Harris.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Fellow cast members William B. Davis (Cigarette Smoking Man), Mitch Pileggi (Walter Skinner), and Tom Braidwood, Dean Haglund, and Bruce Harwood (The Lone Gunmen) have all contributed too.

The audio drama’s plot synopsis teases: “Set after the events of The X-Files: I Want to Believe and providing additional backstory to the incidents that pulled Mulder and Scully out of reclusion prior to 2016’s miniseries revival, a database breach at FBI headquarters allows an unknown group to access and capitalize on those investigations left unsolved – dubbed cold cases – by the secret department once known as The X-Files.

“As friends and foes of the agency long thought gone begin to inexplicably reappear, former agents Mulder and Scully come out of anonymity to face a growing conspiracy that involves not only their former department but the US government and forces not of this world.”

The X-Files: Cold Cases will be released on July 18.