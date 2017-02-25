‘American Horror Story’ creator Ryan Murphy clarifies comments about election-themed series

Ryan Murphy, the creator of American Horror Story, has clarified what he meant when he said the next season of the show would deal with the 2016 US election.

The sixth season of the FX anthology series concluded last November with a controversial season finale. It has already been announced that three more seasons are coming from the cult show. Season 7 will air later in 2017.

Appearing on US TV’s Watch What Happens Live last week (February 15), Murphy revealed the news, saying that the season is “going to be about the election that we just went through”, adding: “I think that will be interesting for a lot of people”.

Asked whether there will be a character based on President Trump, Murphy replied: “Maybe”.

Now, as Indiewire reports, Murphy has taken a step back from those comments and said the show will not directly cover the political event.

“The themes of ‘American Horror Story’ have always been allegories,” he said, while accepting his award for Television Showmanship of the Year at the Publicists Guild Awards Luncheon. “You will not see [Donald] Trump and [Hillary] Clinton as characters on the show.”

He also added that Watch What Happens Live producers were partially responsible for his comments after supplying him with alcohol. “They gave me three martinis in 20 minutes! That’s not good.”

Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter yesterday (February 24) that he was interested in tackling the election outside of “the obvious, single-minded point of view”. Instead, he said he would “rather express all sides of that equation.”

He continued: “What needs to happen in our country now is for people to listen to each other – we may not always agree with each other and we may be horrified by what the other side is doing but we have to move toward understanding. So that’s one example of what I’m going to do.

“And then all of the stuff that I’m developing now is going to be about illuminating and highlighting people who don’t have a voice in our culture — people who are ignored by the current administration and who are afraid and feel terrorized that their lives are going to be taken away. I’m interested not just in writing about those people but also in using my financial means to give back to them as well.”