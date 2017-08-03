Here’s who will star in ‘American Horror Story: Cult’

The first characters for the new series have been revealed

With American Horror Story: Cult set to air in just over a month, FX have revealed five of the characters who will be in the new season.

Among those revealed are Billy Eichner, who’ll play Harrison Wilton, Alison Pill as Ivy Mayfair-Richards, Billie Lourd as Winter Anderson, Colton Haynes as Detective Samuels, and Cheyenne Jackson as Dr. Rudy Vincent – the only returning character to the series. Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Emma Roberts, and Adina Porter are all also set to star, with Lena Dunham also making an appearance.

It was also recently confirmed that recurring star Kathy Bates will not appear in Cult. The actor has appeared in the past four seasons of FX’s hit show, but had to bow out due to scheduling conflicts.

New clues and information are being revealed each week on the show’s interactive website, AHS7.com. It appears that season seven of American Horror Story is set to be themed around the 2016 US election, with teasers for the show featuring narrators talking about surrendering to fear.

So far, the teasers have mainly focused on evil clowns , while show creator Ryan Murphy has also confirmed that season four character Twisty will return in the new batch of episodes.