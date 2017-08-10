‘American Horror Story: Cult’ cast share fresh details about new season

Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, and Alison Pill lead the season seven cast.

The cast of American Horror Story: Cult have revealed some previously unknown details about the new season at a panel event in L.A.

AHS favourite Sarah Paulson and former The Newsroom actress Alison Pill will play a couple in the new season. Meanwhile, Adina Porter will portray a TV reporter.

Billie Lourd, daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, has joined the cast for the new season, and said her character has “emotions”, something which the actress’s deadpan character in another Ryan Murphy show, Scream Queens, often lacked.

Check out some tweets shared during the panel event below.

New clues and information are being revealed each week on the show’s interactive website, AHS7.com. It appears that season seven of American Horror Story will be themed around the 2016 US election, with teasers for the show featuring narrators talking about surrendering to fear.

So far, the teasers have mainly focused on evil clowns, while show creator Ryan Murphy has also confirmed that season four character Twisty will return in the new batch of episodes.

Girls creator Lena Dunham has joined the cast too, though some fans aren’t happy about it.

It was also recently confirmed that recurring star Kathy Bates will not appear in Cult. The actor has appeared in the past four seasons of FX’s hit show, but had to bow out due to scheduling conflicts.

The seventh series of the anthology horror show will air on TV screens in the US on September 5. At present, there is no confirmed UK broadcast date, however it is expected to premiere shortly after its Stateside showing.