‘American Horror Story: Cult’ will explore ‘the rise of a cult of personality’ inspired by Trump

Creator Ryan Murphy has also revealed what part Lena Dunham will play in the new series

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy has revealed more details about the upcoming seventh season, Cult.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The new episodes will premiere in the US on September 5 on FX. A UK air date has yet to be revealed, but is expected to only be a couple of days after the Stateside broadcast.

Murphy had previously revealed the new series took inspiration from the 2016 US election and used election night as a jump-off point to start the season. He has now clarified further the role of the election in the episodes.

“It’s not about Trump, it’s not about Clinton,” he said during a Q&A with FX CEO John Landgraf. “It’s about somebody with the wherewithal to put their finger up to the wind and see that that’s what’s happening and using that to rise up and form power. And use people’s vulnerabilities about how they’re feeling afraid… and they feel like the world is on fire.”

He continued to say the series explores “the rise of a cult of personality that can rise in a divided society” and said he had been considering how to tackle the phenomenon for a number of years before Trump’s rise. Explaining that he had previously considered making a season about Charles Manson, Murphy said: “But it never felt right to me, because it’s been done a million times, and I didn’t know how to make it fresh. But I kept coming back to the idea of the cult of personality.”

Evan Peters will play a number of cult leaders in the new series, as Variety reports. These will include the fictional Kai Anderson, Charles Manson, Jim Jones, David Koresh and Andy Warhol.

Meanwhile, Murphy also revealed details about Lena Dunham’s role in the new series. The Girls star and creator had been previously reported to be cast in one episode of Cult. It has now been confirmed she will play Valerie Solanas, who tried to kill Warhol, in episode seven, titled ‘Valerie Solanas Died For Your Sins, Scumbag’.

Murphy said or that episode: “[It’s] about the female rage then and in the country now. [Solanas] told women to kill all men, and that was the only way you could rise to power.”