‘American Horror Story: Cult’ edits shooting scene from episode in wake of Las Vegas atrocity

Network FX says that "substantial edits" have been made

It has been announced that a scene from this week’s episode of American Horror Story: Cult has been edited due to its similarities to the recent Las Vegas shooting.

A mass shooting took place at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas on October 1, claiming the lives of 59 people and leaving countless others injured. Gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, targeting music fans at the country music festival.

It was recently reported that a scene was set to air during this week’s episode of the FX horror anthology that featured a “crowd ambush scene” similar to the incidents of the Las Vegas atrocity.

The episode, titled ‘Mid Western Assassin, will air on Tuesday (October 10) and reportedly originally included a scene that showed shots fired by Sarah Paulson’s character during Evan Peters’ character’s campaign speech at a political rally.

A statement has now been released by network FX, confirming that “substantial edits” have been made to the scene as it “contains a sequence that some viewers might find traumatic”. The unedited version will be available via on-demand platforms but won’t be aired on FX tomorrow night.

The statement reads in full: