These ‘American Horror Story’ cast members will return for season 7

Seventh season of FX show will air later this year

The first cast confirmations have been made for American Horror Story season seven.

The sixth season of the FX anthology series concluded last November with a controversial season finale. It has already been announced that three more seasons are coming from the cult show. Season seven will air later in 2017.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that creator Ryan Murphy announced at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour on Thursday (January 12) that fan favourites Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will return in season seven.

As well as the return of Paulson and Peters, Murphy also said that the seventh season would be a “modern-day story.”

“Each new chapter is a cultural event, beloved for every new twist in imagery, style, cast and plot,” said FX CEO John Landgraf. “We are thrilled that Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and the entire creative team will continue to deliver the groundbreaking, celebrated American Horror Story for years to come.”

The seventh season’s theme is expected to be announced in spring 2017.

Meanwhile, Murphy has also confirmed plans for an upcoming crossover season that will combine season one (Murder House) with season three (Coven).