Ryan Murphy teases upcoming announcement

The official title of American Horror Story season 7 will be unveiled later this month.

Season 7 of American Horror Story started filming in May and is expected to air later this year.

Creator Ryan Murphy has previously said that the next season’s theme will be a “modern-day story” that begins on the night of the 2016 US Presidential election.

Now Murphy has tweeted to confirm that the season’s title will be announced on July 20 and that “it will all make sense”. See his tweet below.

Ryan Murphy recently went into further detail about how the new season will open, telling E! Online: “The first 10 minutes of the season, this season, takes place in a very eerie macabre way on election night and there’s something terrible that happens in the lives of our characters on election night as they’re watching it all go down.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“Which in itself was a horror story, so it’s like a horror story upon a horror story,” Murphy added.

Murphy has also confirmed that neither Trump nor Clinton will be portrayed by actors in the season, saying: “We don’t have actors playing them. You’ll see them on television.”