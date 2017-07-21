‘American Horror Story’ season 7 title revealed

The new series beginning will be set on the night of the 2016 US presidential election

The title for the seventh season of American Horror Story has been revealed.

The show’s creators have been teasing its return for months and have already revealed that the opening episode will be set on the night of the 2016 US presidential election.

At the San Diego Comic-Con, the title was finally revealed to be American Horror Story: Cult.

A video teasing the series’ new aesthetic has also been shared online. Over various shots of a horde of evil-looking clowns, an ominous voice whispers: “You will feel alone. It’s as if no one really understands you. Some people just make you sick.

“Are you afraid? We can set you free. We will make you strong. We want you.”

Watch the video below, via Birth Movies Death.

The video pushes fans to a new website, AHS7.com, which promises new content every week until the show returns to TV screens. It also asks fans to “join us” by logging in to the site and receiving a “cult ID number”.

AHS: Cult will air on FX on September 5. It will star returning cast members Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, and newcomers such as Billie Lourd and Billy Eichner.

Yesterday it was revealed that Girls creator Lena Dunham is also joining the cast for the new season.

“Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family,” creator Ryan Murphy wrote on Twitter. “Always wanted to work together, and now we r!”