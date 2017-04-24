‘American Horror Story’ creator reveals how season 7 will begin

Cult show is expected to return later this year

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy has revealed how the show’s upcoming season will open.

Season 7 of American Horror Story is due to start shooting in May. Murphy has previously said it will be a “modern-day story” that begins on the night of the latest US Presidential election. It is expected to air later this year.

Now Murphy has gone into further detail. He has told E! Online: “The first 10 minutes of the season, this season, takes place in a very eerie macabre way on election night and there’s something terrible that happens in the lives of our characters on election night as they’re watching it all go down.”

“Which in itself was a horror story, so it’s like a horror story upon a horror story,” Murphy added.

Murphy has also confirmed that neither Trump nor Clinton will be portrayed by actors in the season, saying: “We don’t have actors playing them. You’ll see them on television.”

It was recently reported that Billie Lourd, daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, has been cast in American Horror Story‘s seventh season. Lourd will have a lead role in the season alongside show favourites Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. Actor-comedian Billy Eichner has been cast in the new season, too.

Lourd has previously appeared in another series overseen by Murphy, Scream Queens. She also featured in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens alongside her mother.