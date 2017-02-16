‘American Horror Story’ season 7 will focus on Trump election

Cult show will return later this year

American Horror Story will tackle the Trump/Clinton Presidential election in their next season.

The sixth season of the FX anthology series concluded last November with a controversial season finale. It has already been announced that three more seasons are coming from the cult show. Season 7 will air later in 2017.

Appearing on US TV’s Watch What Happens Live, AHS creator Ryan Murphy revealed the news, saying that the season is “going to be about the election that we just went through”, adding: “I think that will be interesting for a lot of people”.

Asked whether there will be a character based on President Trump, Murphy replied: “Maybe”. Watch in the video below.

Read more: American Horror Story season 7 – theme, cast, release date and everything we know so far

Murphy previously said that the seventh season would be a “modern-day story.”

The first cast confirmations were recently made for American Horror Story season 7, with fan favourites Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters returning.

“Each new chapter is a cultural event, beloved for every new twist in imagery, style, cast and plot,” FX CEO John Landgraf said recently. “We are thrilled that Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and the entire creative team will continue to deliver the groundbreaking, celebrated American Horror Story for years to come.”

Murphy has also confirmed plans for an upcoming crossover season that will combine season one (Murder House) with season three (Coven).

Meanwhile, spin-off American Crime Story is set to tackle the Monica Lewinsky/Bill Clinton scandal.