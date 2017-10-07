‘American Horror Story’ set to air scene eerily similar to Las Vegas shooting

It's due to air just over a week after the horrific attack.

‘American Horror Story‘ is set to air a scene eerily similar to last week’s mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas on October 1.

According to TMZ, a crowd ambush scene is due to air during episode ‘Mid Western Assassin’ on Tuesday (October 10) showing shots fired by Sarah Paulson’s character during Evan Peters’ character’s campaign speech at a political rally.

It appears that his character gets hit, as do a number of people in the crowd. You can watch part of the scene over on TMZ.

The scene was filmed last month in Orange County, USA.

TMZ reached out to FX to ask if they will be deleting the scene, but they declined to comment.

This is the seventh season of FX’s horror show.

Gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino last week, targeting music fans at the Vegas country music festival, killing 59 and wounding 527.

The festival’s organisers issued a statement saying: “We will not let hate win over love”.

The Killers shared an emotional message of solidarity after the attack, while Moby, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande called for tighter gun control.