Amy Schumer blames ‘alt-right trolls’ for bad reviews of new Netflix special

Amy Schumer has blamed “alt-right trolls” for the negative ratings of her new Netflix stand-up comedy special.

Schumer’s The Leather Special debuted on Netflix last week and currently has a one-star rating on the streaming service.

Following news reports of the negative reviews, Schumer took to Instagram this week to refer to a Split Sider article detailing how a group of Redditors helped tank the ratings.

“I am so proud of my special and grateful to all the people spreading love on line about it,” Schumer wrote. “I am the first female comic who is selling out arenas all over the world and so grateful for that.”

She went on to add: “I am embarrassed for the ‘journalists’ who report on trolls activities as if it’s news. It’s indicative of administration right now. Anyone who reported that ‘viewers aren’t happy’ with my special, it would have been cool if you did a moment of research before posting. The alt right organized trolls attack everything I do.”

“They organize to get my ratings down,” she claimed. “Meeting in sub Reddit rooms. They tried on my book and movies and tv show And I want to thank them. It makes me feel so powerful and dangerous and brave. It reminds me what I’m saying is effective and bring more interest to my work and their obsession with me keeps me going.”

“I thank you trolls so much. It fills me with hope and power to see you all furiously posting so as always accuse me of whatever lies you want. Call me a whale. Call me a thief and I will continue to rise and fight and lead. I know who I am. I am strong and beautiful and will use my voice my whole time on this earth. Journalists do better it’s embarrassing. Trolls see you on the next one!”

Meanwhile, Netflix have announced that it is replacing its star rating system with Facebook-style thumbs.