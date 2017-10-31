Andy Dick denies sexual harassment allegations but admits to “licking” people to say “goodbye”

Comic actor fired by film following claims of inappropriate behaviour

Comedian and actor Andy Dick has been dropped from an upcoming film following sexual harassment and misconduct allegations. Dick has issued a statement denying any instances of harassment but admits that he “might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them”, adding: “That’s my thing”.

According to reports, Dick has been fired from the independent feature film Raising Buchanan after at least four individuals accused Dick of inappropriate behaviour, including the groping of genitals, unwanted kissing/licking and sexual propositions.

Responding to the allegations and news of his firing to The Hollywood Reporter, Dick said: “My middle name is ‘misconduct’. They know what they signed up for.”

“I don’t grope people anymore. I don’t expose myself anymore,” he continued. “I do understand that the temperature in the world right now is delicate.”

Dick added: “I didn’t grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That’s my thing — I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It’s me being funny. I’m not trying to sexually harass people. I didn’t grab anybody’s genitals. Of course I’m going to proposition people. I’m single, depressed, lonely and trying to get a date. They can just say no, and they probably did and then I was done.”

Dick, who says he’s been sober for several years, went on to claim that he “overtook my medication and took too many Xanax and I was a bit loopy” on the set, but “that didn’t make me rape people.”

“I really don’t get it. I’m always trying to be funny and trying to get a date. I still don’t have a date. I am on Tinder and I’m looking,” he said.

“I don’t know the difference between sexual harassment and trying to get a date,” Dick continued. “In the ’70s, all the girlfriends I got was by kissing and licking their cheek. I don’t know anymore. There were beautiful women and beautiful guys on the set. I flirt with them. I might kiss someone on the set and ask them to go to dinner. They are the ones that took it south.”

Dick had been accused of disrupting the film set by inviting a friend who fell asleep and snored during the shoot. Dick has now claimed that the man was Happy Mondays bassist Paul Ryder, his “sober companion”. “I didn’t hear him snore but I have bad ears,” Dick said, while Ryder told THR of the claims about Dick: “I never saw him grope.”

The comedian has been accused of inappropriate behaviour in the past. In 2007, Dick was removed from the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live after repeatedly touching Ivanka Trump.

The following year, he was arrested for theft and sexual battery in Murrieta, California after being accused of “grabbed and fondled the breast of a 17-year-old girl before pulling her top down.” He pleaded guilty to misdemeanour battery and drug charges but avoided felony sexual battery charges.

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Dick was also arrested and charged with first-degree sexual assault in West Virginia in 2010 and sued for sexual assault in 2011. The claimant later dropped that latter suit.