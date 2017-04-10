Angel actor David Boreanaz was frequently naked on the ‘Buffy’ set, say his co-stars

And he didn't use a modesty sock, apparently...

David Boreanaz was frequently naked on the set of Buffy The Vampire Slayer, his co-stars have revealed.

The Angel actor was apparently willing to bare all even before he started shooting intimate scenes for the classic sci-fi series.

In fact, Buffy actress Sarah Michelle Gellar claimed during the cast’s recent 20th anniversary photoshoot and interview with Entertainment Weekly that Boreanaz was naked “all the time”.

“It’s shocking how often he was comfortable being naked and how giggly he is,” added Charisma Carpenter, who played Cordelia.

“He would literally come out with no pants on just to see if we could keep a straight face,” Gellar continued. “He would just come out naked to see if he could make people laugh.”

When asked if he wore a sock to protect his modesty on set, Boreanaz replied jokingly: “Method phase, sorry.”

Buffy, which ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003, turned 20 years old in March. Reflecting on its legacy, star Sarah Michelle Gellar took to Instagram to write that appearing in the show had been “the greatest privilege”.

Gellar continued: “While we knew the potential, I don’t think any of us saw the lasting impact our show would have. As an actor, you wish for that one role where you can leave your mark and forever be remembered, with Buffy I got so much more. She’s a feminist challenge to gender hierarchy. Buffy may have been the Chosen One, but I was the lucky one.”

Other cast members including Anthony Head and Alyson Hannigan took to social media to mark the anniversary too.