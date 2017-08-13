Anna Paquin recognised herself in the sex scene accidentally shown on the BBC News At Ten

It was previously thought the clip seen in the background was porn

Anna Paquin has cleared up the mystery of just what a BBC employee was watching when a sex scene was accidentally broadcast during the News At Ten.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted an explicit video being played on a computer screen in the background of a shot on Tuesday (August 8). The incident was aired to around 3.8 million people and came during a segment about cricket.

While host Sophie Raworth was speaking to the camera, a computer screen behind her appears to show a clip of a woman taking her top and bra off to expose her breasts.

After it went viral, the clip came to the attention of Paquin, who recognised herself in the scene. “MY BREASTS!!” she tweeted, along with a link to an article on the incident. “SO FUNNY ON SO MANY LEVELS”.

As Uproxx reports, the scene is from an episode of True Blood. Paquin got her husband and co-star Stephen Moyer involved, writing to him on the social media site: “Isn’t it hilarious babe?”

He responded: “Which scene is it? They have annoyingly blurred it out.” Paquin explained it was “fairy land graveyard sex with warlow… duh!”

At the time, a source told The Sun: “This has gone down like a lead balloon at the BBC. It is totally unprofessional.”

“It beggars belief a sex scene should be played live on air. The employee is on borrowed time when bosses catch up with him. You can’t get away with this sort of stuff anymore.”

The BBC issued a statement afterwards, saying that they were investigating the incident and were “establishing the facts.”