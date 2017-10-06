Another ‘The Walking Dead’ star has received death threats

He's the latest person involved with the show to feel the wrath of angry fans

Another star of The Walking Dead has revealed they have received death threats from fans.

Creator Robert Kirkman and actors Josh McDermitt and Norman Reedus have previously spoken about their experiences with threatening messages. Now, Seth Gilliam, who plays Father Gabriel on the show, has opened up about his own encounters.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said he received the threats after his character betrayed Rick. “It was kind of different for me because it’s unlike any other role that I’ve played,” he said. “It’s had such an impact on the audience.

“It took a little getting used to, the death threats, and realizing they were coming from 13-year-old boys in the basement of their Wisconsin home, as opposed to people who were really meaning me harm. That had a profound impact on me, on just how seriously people are involved with the characters in the show.”

He added that the experience was “a little uncomfortable” at first because “every actor wants to be appreciated for what they’re doing”. “You want to dislike the bad guys, but you want to like the actor because he’s making you dislike the bad guy,” he explained. “And for a while, I felt the lines were kind of blurred because it’s so personal.

“It was like, ‘Well, wait I didn’t write these lines. This isn’t me improvising on set. This is the way the plot is going.’ So, it took a little getting used to, and I had to take a little distance. That actor love me, love me, love me thing that I think all actors have — I had to kind of put that on the back burner and realise that I still had a job to do, whether I was being loved or not. Which is kind of hard, because I think everybody wants to be loved. I think actors particularly want to be loved.”

Meanwhile, Gilliam’s co-star Stephen Ogg recently hinted season 8 of the hit show will see a lot of bloodshed. In an interview with ComicBook.com, he said: “Yeah, I mean, shit, it’s like whenever people say, ‘Are you going to die? Or do you know yet?’ Yeah, everyone’s going to die at some point, right? They all die. Let’s thin the herd, man. Let’s thin the herd.”