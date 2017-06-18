Ant McPartlin opens up about battle with depression, anxiety and addiction

'I’ve spoken out because I think it’s important that people ask for help if they’re going through a rough time and get the proper treatment to help their recovery'

Ant McPartlin has spoken out about his battle with depression, anxiety and addiction.

The TV host has reportedly entered rehab for treatment for anxiety and prescription drug and alcohol abuse. Speaking to The Sun, the 41-year-old ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ star said that he wanted to open up about his demons in order to inspire others to seek help.

“The first step is to admit to yourself you need help,” he said. “I feel like I have let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry.

“I want to thank my wife, family and closest friends for helping me through this really difficult time. I’ve spoken out because I think it’s important that people ask for help if they’re going through a rough time and get the proper treatment to help their recovery.”

'Am I depressed' – help and advice on mental health and what to do next

A spokesman from mental health charity CALM told NME: “If you’re struggling, tell someone you trust. Someone you know who will listen and take you seriously, and don’t worry about how it comes out. ‘I feel shit’ will do to start things off. This first step of talking about it can be the hardest, but the overwhelming majority of people we speak to say it was a relief to let somebody else know and they got a really positive response.”

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH: