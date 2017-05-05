Former Lord Sugar favourite is now a Hull West and Hessle MP hopeful

Former The Apprentice winner Michelle Dewberry is standing in the upcoming general election.

The series two winner of the Lord Alan Sugar-hosted reality show announced her plans to stand as an independent candidate – not affiliated to any existing party – in next month’s election this afternoon. “Politics needs shaking up”, she declared in a tweet (below).

Dewberry went on to reveal that she is “pro”-Brexit in one of many replies to the tweet. “I offer the Brexit option for people in my home seat of Hull West & Hessle who do not want to vote Tory”, her campaign website declares.

The now-MP hopeful first came into the public eye back in 2006 as a contestant on The Apprentice‘s second series, winning the £100,000-a-year job with Lord Alan Sugar ahead of over 15,000 other applicants. She later quit the role after just 11 months.

It’s not the first reality-TV-meets-politics news of the day, either – earlier today, an ex-Big Brother contestant was elected as a Tory councillor in Wales.

Next month’s general election was called on April 18 in a snap decision by current Prime Minister Teresa May. It is set to be the most important vote in a generation – here’s everything you need to know about voting.

The 2017 General Election takes place on Thursday June 8.