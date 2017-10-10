Armando Iannucci teases return of Malcolm Tucker

Could the much-loved and very sweary 'Thick Of It' character make a comeback with Alan Partridge?

Armando Iannucci has hinted to his Twitter followers that Malcolm Tucker may soon return for a new Brexit-themed project – which could also feature Alan Partridge.

The Thick Of It creator took to Twitter to inform his followers that the much-loved character – played by former Doctor Who actor Peter Capaldi – could be set for a comeback to our screens.

Tweeting earlier this morning, Iannucci said that he has “good news later for those asking for Malcolm Tucker on Brexit,” before then following that up with: “I have good news later for those asking for Alan Partridge on Brexit.”

The tweets suggest that more news on the possible project will arrive later today (October 10).

Malcolm Tucker last appeared on our screens in October 2012, when the fourth and final season of The Thick Of It concluded. The character also appeared in the 2009 spin-0ff film In The Loop.

Fans of both characters registered their excitement following Iannucci’s tweets this morning – see a selection of the reactions below.

Meanwhile, Iannucci’s new film, The Death of Stalin, will be released on October 20 – watch the latest trailer here.

The Soviet satire will follow the events after the dictator’s death in 1953 and features a host of big names, including Steve Buscemi, Michael Palin and Paddy Considine.