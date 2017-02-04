Arnold Schwarzenegger: “We should request a meeting with Donald Trump, and then smash his face into the table”

The US President has had some choice words to share about his successor on 'The Apprentice' this week

Arnold Schwarzenegger has escalated his war of words with Donald Trump, joking that he’d like to “smash” the President’s face into a table.

The two have exchanged heated words in recent weeks, with Trump notably criticising the former Governor of California for the drop in ratings suffered by The Apprentice – which Schwarzenegger took over as the host of following Trump’s foray into politics. Schwarzenegger responded on Thursday (February 2) with an Instagram video that reminded the President of his new role: “Hey Donald, I have a great idea – why don’t we switch jobs? And then people can finally sleep comfortably again.”

The National Prayer Breakfast? A video posted by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:55am PST

Schwarzenegger’s dealings with Trump have surfaced again in a new profile with Men’s Journal, where the Terminator actor recalled his response to Trump’s baiting of him regarding the drop in ratings.

“I said, ‘Let’s sit on it for an hour.’ I called my assistant and said, ‘I think what we really should do is request a meeting and go back to New York – and then we just smash his face into the table.”

Schwarzenegger then quickly clarified he was joking, saying: “I think we can’t do that, either. I think I have to be above all of that and put him on the spot.”

Robert De Niro, however, clarified yesterday (February 3) that he still wants to punch Trump in the face.