Arnold Schwarzenegger rules out return to politics after ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ exit

The actor and former Governor of California has been linked to a run for the US Senate recently

Arnold Schwarzenegger has ruled out recent speculation linking him to a return to US politics in 2018.

The actor and former body builder served as the Governor of California from 2003 to 2011. Most recently, the Terminator star replaced US President Donald Trump as the host of the Celebrity Apprentice – only to announce that he was leaving the show last week due to its continued involvement with Trump. Speaking recently to Empire, Schwarzenegger said: “I learned a lot, I had a great time, it was a really great opportunity. But under the circumstances I don’t want to do it again.”

Schwarzenegger has now moved to clarify that he will not be running for a place in the US Senate in 2018, although he admitted that he was “flattered” to be the subject of speculation.

Writing on his Facebook page, the 69-year-old explained: “I’m deeply flattered by all of the people who have approached me about running for Senate, but my mission right now is to bring sanity to Washington through redistricting reform like we passed here in California.”

Back in February, Schwarzenegger poked fun at Nickelback – joking in a tweet that Congress “is less popular” than the much-derided Canadian band.

Nickelback responded with their own jibe at the actor, mocking his role in the 1997 film Batman and Robin and calling him “Herr Governator.”