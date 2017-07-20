The new season of ‘Arrested Development’ will take on Donald Trump

The fifth season of the cult sitcom will begin shooting in the next two weeks, with a premiere date of 2018 expected

Arrested Development star Jason Bateman has confirmed that the forthcoming new season of the show will draw clear parallels between the Bluth family and President Donald Trump.

Netflix officially commissioned the fifth season of the cult sitcom back in May, having already brought the show back for a fourth season in 2013.

With the new block of episodes set to premiere in 2018, new details about the latest installment of Arrested Development have emerged after Bateman confirmed that the show would make reference to Trump’s presidency.

“None of that is lost on [creator] Mitch Hurwitz,” the actor told The Daily Beast. “He’s aware of all of that [political] stuff. And he and his writing staff have been in a cave for the last two or three months crafting these episodes, and they’re going to lean into a lot of that [Trump] stuff for sure. They can’t wait.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“But my god… the fuckin’ wall between Mexico and the US?” he continued. “How many times do you think Donald Trump Jr. has said, ‘I’ve made a huge mistake’ in the last few days?”

Bateman also confirmed that shooting for the new season will begin in the next two weeks. “I keep checking my phone for the first script, but it’s going to be amazing hanging out on the set again with that cast and that crew. I can’t wait.”

Meanwhile, Bateman’s latest project, Ozark, premieres on Netflix tomorrow.