‘Arrested Development’ Season 5 will centre around a murder mystery

The new episodes are described as "a bit of whodunit."

Arrested Development Season 5 will focus on a murder mystery, Jason Bateman has confirmed.

Netflix officially commissioned the fifth season of the cult sitcom back in May, having already brought the show back for a fourth season in 2013.

Speaking to the Entertainment Weekly Radio show, Jason Bateman revealed that the new episodes will centre around the death of Lucille Austero, a.k.a. Lucille Two, played by Liza Minnelli.

“The central spine of that story of is the death of Liza Minnelli’s character, and a bit of whodunit, who may have done it, who had something to do with it,” Bateman explained. “That’s sort of a central thread around which [creator Mitch Hurwitz] is going to braid in all the colourful plot complications that he knows how to do.”

Last season’s finale saw Buster arrested after Lucille Two’s body was found at the bottom of the stair car with the stairs covered in blood.

Earlier this week, Bateman also confirmed that the forthcoming new season of the show will draw clear parallels between the Bluth family and President Donald Trump.

“None of that is lost on [creator] Mitch Hurwitz,” the actor told The Daily Beast. “He’s aware of all of that [political] stuff. And he and his writing staff have been in a cave for the last two or three months crafting these episodes, and they’re going to lean into a lot of that [Trump] stuff for sure. They can’t wait.

“But my god… the fuckin’ wall between Mexico and the US?” he continued. “How many times do you think Donald Trump Jr. has said, ‘I’ve made a huge mistake’ in the last few days?”

Bateman also confirmed that shooting for the new season will begin in the next two weeks. “I keep checking my phone for the first script, but it’s going to be amazing hanging out on the set again with that cast and that crew. I can’t wait.”